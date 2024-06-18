Noida Authority takes action against illegal encroachments in Sector 81

NOIDA: The Noida Authority has reclaimed land worth crores of rupees after getting it free from illegal encroachment in Sector 81 of Noida, said officials on Monday.



As per officials, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority Lokesh M, has instructed officers from all work circles to take strict action against illegal constructions on land notified by the authority.

“Under the campaign, illegal constructions were razed to the ground in Sector-81 on Monday. Over four thousand square meters of land worth crores of rupees has been reclaimed.

Warning board has been placed on the land,” said a senior noida authority officer.

CEO Lokesh M has warned of strict actions against those found encroaching land in the Authority’s notified area.

Meanwhile, in order to curb encroachment, the Noida authority has planned to hire a private agency to conduct land audits and assess encroachments. Officials said that an expression of interest (EOI) to hire the agency has been issued by the authority and an online portal will also be created to manage the identified encroachments and illegal constructions.

“We have invited proposals for selecting the agency to carry out the land audit and identify encroachment activities. Once the agency is finalised and an audit of the encroachment is conducted, necessary action will be initiated based on the findings,” said CEO Lokesh M. The CEO highlighted the importance of land available while developing a new planned city. He said that the Land bank is a key driving factor catalysing the development.

“There is a huge demand of land in smart city Noida. The availability of land stands out to play a major role in marking the development boundaries,” the CEO said.

Noida’s master plan anticipates that by 2031, the city’s population will be around 2.5 million and its development as a metro centre, to provide a high-quality urban environment aimed at captivating economic activities and reducing congestion in the national capital.

The Noida authority and the Industrial Development Authority have approved for setting up a new city near Noida as New Noida. As per reports, the city is going to be planned on the lines of Chicago, US and various European countries. The New Noida city is likely to completely reshape the destinies of 84 villages in Dadri and Bulandshahr.