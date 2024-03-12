Noida Authority starts taking action against waste dumping in Hindon river

Noida: Following a recently held meeting between NGT and the Noida administration to clean the Hindon river, the administration has started taking strict actions.



Officials on Monday said that an FIR has been registered against a few names and other unidentified persons for dumping garbage in the Hindon river.

As per officials, the complaint was received against some persons who were found dumping garbage in the Hindon river.

In this regard, a case has been registered against three named and some unknown persons by the Irrigation Corporation department at Phase-3 Police Station of Noida.

Complainant Rajesh Chandra from the irrigation department said that the safety and cleanliness of the river are being affected by large-scale dumping of garbage and debris in the Hindon River located in Haibatpur village. Police said that the FIR mentions blocking the river stream and failing the river cleanliness campaign.

On Thursday, Noida Authority held an important meeting regarding the preservation of the environment and Hindon river under the chairmanship of NGT expert member Dr. Afroz Ahmed, said officials. According to senior officials, in the meeting, it was discussed that river Hindon is a historical river and has its own significance. Plans were discussed to preserve the river with plantations along its banks and beautification.

The meeting was attended by Noida authority CEO Dr. Lokesh M, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma,, and other senior officers, Dr Afroz Ahmed who directed officials to create awareness among local people for environment preservation