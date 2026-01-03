Noida Authority rings in 2026 with major development push

Noida: The Noida Authority marked the beginning of New Year 2026 with a series of major initiatives focused on urban development, industrial growth and public welfare, said officials on Friday. On the occasion, several projects and decisions were announced to strengthen Noida’s identity as a modern, investor-friendly and people-centric city.

Giving the city a new landmark, the CEO of Noida Authority Lokesh M inaugurated a newly constructed Clock Tower near the Hajipur Underpass in Sector 128. Built at a cost of approximately 30 lakh Rs,the structure has been designed on the lines of the renowned Mangalore Clock Tower. Authority issued allotment letters to 10 major entrepreneurs under the e-auction scheme for the financial year 2025–26. Prominent companies such as Haldiram Snacks Private Limited, Nexem Energy, Nelumbo Technologies, and D and Grandsons are among the allottees.

The industrial plots, spread over a total area of 20,366 square metres, are expected to attract an investment of nearly Rs 600 crore. This initiative is also likely to generate around 2,200 new employment opportunities for local youth, contributing to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Alongside development and investment, the Authority highlighted its commitment to social welfare. Keeping in view the severe winter conditions, around 150 contractual workers from the Horticulture and Public Health Departments were provided with blankets. The move reflects the Authority’s concern for the well-being and dignity of workers who play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness and greenery across the city.