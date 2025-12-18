Noida Authority reviews air pollution, plans strict enforcement of GRAP-4

Noida: Noida Authority held a meeting to address the city’s rising air pollution and ensure strict implementation of GRAP-4 norms.

The meeting, chaired by CEO Lokesh M, was attended by ADM Atul Kumar, Deputy chief executive officers, general managers, and senior officials of the Authority. Representatives from IT companies, schools, and universities in Noida were also present.

Authority highlighted the strategy to reduce petrol and diesel vehicles in the city while promoting electric vehicles (EVs).

“Around 150 EV charging stations will be installed across Noida, along with 13 battery-swapping centers where EV owners can exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones at minimal cost. Facilities will be available for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, with each center capable of handling 25 to 30 batteries,” said CEO

ADM Atul Kumar clarified that vehicles below BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel standards will be completely banned. He stressed that all GRAP regulations will be strictly enforced at every level.

To curb dust pollution, sensitive areas will be identified through a three-day survey. High-traffic areas will be paved with tiles, while low-traffic zones will be covered with grass. Currently, the Authority cleans 340 km of roads daily, which will expand to 1,000 km under the new 20-meter-wide road plan.