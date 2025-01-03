Noida Authority passes resolution to implement uniform industrial policy

NOIDA: Noida Authority held its 216th board meeting on Thursday, passing a resolution to implement a uniform industrial policy across Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Authority. The policy will be effective after government approval and necessary amendments.

This move, following extensive deliberations, aims to standardise operations across the three authorities, bringing transparency and streamlining processes for land allotment, possession, lease deed execution, and cancellations.

A senior officer stated that the policy would govern operational procedures across departments and services.

Before the Noida meeting, the policy underwent detailed scrutiny by the Greater Noida Authority, with department-specific input leading to required modifications.

The unified approach is designed to harmonise operations and improve service delivery for citizens and investors. Noida CEO Lokesh M confirmed that the consolidated recommendations have been submitted to UP’s Chief Secretary for approval.

The policy is expected to be approved soon and implemented across all authorities.

Additionally, the board approved the operation of 500 air-conditioned e-buses across the three areas, with 300 buses set for Noida routes.