Noida Authority partners with GBU to boost innovation, R&D

Noida: Noida Authority has joined hands with Gautam Buddha University (GBU) to establish two state-of-the-art Centres of Excellence aimed at promoting advanced research, innovation, and skill development in the National Capital Region.

The collaboration was discussed during a high-level meeting between Lokesh M, Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority, and a senior delegation from GBU. Both sides have reached an agreement, in principle, to set up the centres at the GBU campus.

The first, Centre for Semicon Research and Technology (CSRT),will focus on semiconductor research and technological innovation, while the second, Centre for Drug Discovery and Development,will initially specialise in cancer research and novel drug formulation in biotechnology.

Officials said the initiative would play a crucial role in strengthening Noida’s position as a research and development hub, attracting industry partnerships and creating high-skill employment opportunities.

The GBU delegation included Dr Vishwas Tripathi (Registrar), Prof Rajiv Varshney (Dean Academics), Dr S. Dhanalakshmi (Dean, School of Biotechnology), Dr Rekha Puria (HoD, Biotechnology), Dr Vidushi Sharma (HoD, Electronics and Communications), and Dr Mangal Das from the same department.

Both institutions have agreed to continue discussions to finalise funding patterns, operational frameworks, and a sustainable revenue model for the proposed centres.

Officials described the partnership as a “milestone initiative” that will boost innovation and help position Noida as a leading destination for research and high-end technology development.