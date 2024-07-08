Noida Authority officials attacked by villagers

NOIDA: A team of Noida authority was allegedly attacked by villagers when they reached to perform an anti-encroachment drive near sector 104 of Noida, said cops on Sunday.



As per officials, illegal encroachers had occupied the government’s land under sector 39 police station area and a team from Noida authority had gone to vacate the land on Saturday.

Additional DCP Noida, Manish Mishra, said that on Saturday the Joint Enforcement team, comprising the Junior Engineer (JE) of the authority, police officers, and other team members, arrived at the site located behind Starling Mall in Sector 104, which falls under the jurisdiction of the 39 Police Station, to dismantle the unlawful structures.

“The drive led to a conflict between the local residents and the authority’s team. During the confrontation, some local individuals resorted to misbehaviour and violence towards the team tasked with clearing the encroachment,” said Additional DCP Manish Mishra.

“Following this incident, the police took immediate action by registering a case, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. Two men identified as Chirag Nehra and Sumit Yadav have been arrested. The matter is currently under thorough investigation, taking into consideration all relevant aspects of the case,” added Mishra.

The senior cop assured that peace and order has been upheld in the area and emphasised that strict action will

be taken.