Noida Authority launches multi-sector plot allotment scheme

Noida: The Noida Authority has launched a major plot allotment scheme, offering opportunities for corporate offices, hotels, commercial builders, group housing and religious institutions.



Applications under the scheme opened on February 5 and will close at 5 pm on February 26. All allotments will be conducted through e-auction, except for plots earmarked for religious purposes, which will be allotted through an interview process.

For corporate office development, the Authority has introduced 10 plots in Sector 153. Of these, nine plots measure 1,000 square metres each, while one larger plot spans 4,002.62 square metres. Registration can be completed on the Authority’s website with a fee of Rs 29,500. The prices of these plots range from Rs 1.08 crore to Rs 4.41 crore.

Two plots have been earmarked for religious use, specifically for temple construction. Located in Sectors 15A and 93B, these plots require a registration fee of Rs 23,600, with fixed prices of Rs 2.7 crore and Rs 4.1 crore respectively.

For commercial builders, the Authority has offered six large plots in Sectors 96, 98, 62, 108 and 132. These plots range in size from 22,000 to 49,000 square metres and will be allotted through e-auction. In addition, smaller commercial plots measuring between 5,000 and 14,000 square metres are available in Sectors 61, 126, 135 and 142.

The scheme also includes six plots for hotel construction in Sectors 93B, 105, 135 and 142. Plot sizes range from 2,000 to 24,000 square metres, with reserve prices between Rs 1.41 lakh and Rs 1.83 lakh per square metre.

For group housing, two plots—GH-03 and GH-04—have been introduced in Sector 151. Each plot measures 20,000 square metres and will be allotted through e-auction.