Noida Authority issues notices, sacks junior engineer

Noida: The Noida Authority has terminated a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials following the death of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150.

In a statement on Sunday night, the authority said Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M ordered the immediate termination of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell for lapses in traffic-related works. Show-cause notices have also been issued to other officers and employees responsible for traffic management in and around the area.

The CEO has sought detailed reports on the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and directed a review of safety arrangements at the site. The authority said negligence of safety norms at construction sites would not be tolerated and ordered re-inspection of safety measures at all ongoing projects. The action follows protests over the death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car fell into a pit during dense fog.