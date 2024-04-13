Noida Authority intensifies anti-encroachment efforts

NOIDA: To tackle encroachments in designated areas, the Noida Industrial Development Authority (Noida Authority) has escalated its efforts to reclaim illegally occupied land. Teaming up with the Civil and Revenue Departments, the Noida Authority has launched a concerted drive to eradicate encroachments by various land mafias on acquired and possessed lands.



In the past month, the Noida Authority has effectively cleared encroachments from twelve locations, including Sadarpur, Mamura, Sorakha, Salarpur, Asadullapur, Mohiyapur, and Gadhi Samastipur villages. A total of 17 plots, spanning approximately 56,885 square meters, have been reclaimed from illegal occupants. The estimated market value of the recovered land is around Rs 236.80 crore. The joint campaign, spearheaded by the Civil and Revenue Departments, aims to discourage encroachment activities and thwart the ambitions of land mafias. Notably, the operation has ousted encroachments ranging from makeshift dwellings to unauthorised vendors’ setups, underscoring the Noida Authority’s commitment to reclaiming public land for legitimate purposes.

Moreover, the Noida Authority’s relentless pursuit of anti-encroachment measures aims to uphold the rule of law and safeguard public assets from illicit appropriation. With the support of judicial directives and administrative resolve, the Authority remains steadfast in its mission to preserve the integrity of designated areas and ensure equitable access to resources for all stakeholders.