Noida Authority imposes `27L fine on restaurants

The Noida Authority has levied fines totaling Rs 27 lakhs on nine restaurants and sweet shops within the city after conducting an inspection to verify wastewater treatment compliance.

Officials report that fines have been imposed as follows, Rs 5 lakh on Sagar Ratna in Sector 18, Rs 2 lakh each on The Patiala Kitchen in Sector 18, Chowman, Mithas Sweets and Restaurant in Sector 53 and Sector 18 respectively.

Additionally, Desi Vibes and Dhaba At Atta received fines of Rs 2 lakh, while Nazir Food in Sector 18 faced a similar fine. The Tandoori Village and Radhe Shyam, both located in Sector 18, were each fined Rs 5 lakh. The establishments have been given a 24-hour window to settle the fines.

A senior Noida Authority officer stated, “The authority team inspected these establishments and found that Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) were not installed. Seven restaurants lacked clean water facilities, while two were closed during the inspection. They have been instructed to pay the fines by March 28, failure to comply may result in sealing actions against them.”

According to officials, ETPs are widely utilised by companies to cleanse water, removing any harmful toxins or chemicals, ensuring its safe disposal into the environment without causing harm.