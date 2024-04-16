Noida Authority frees over 12K sq mtrs of illegally occupied land

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Monday carried out an intensive anti-encroachment drive and freed nearly twelve thousand square meters of land which was illegally occupied by encroachers. Officials said that the estimated cost of land is nearly Rs 95 crores.



According to officials, on Monday the drive was carried out in work circle-6 area of Noida Authority. This land is part of the master plan of the authority. Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M has warned those who illegally try to occupy the notified land of the authority of strict legal actions.

A senior Noida Authority officer said bulldozers were used to bring down the construction built illegally on the encroached land. The actions were taken by the Civic and Land Department. “Nearly 12 thousand square meters of land was freed in Sector-79. Illegal plotting was done on the land and boundary walls were placed. The cost of the land is around Rs 95 crore. This campaign will continue in future also,” the officer said.

Noida Authority is continuously engaged in taking strict action against illegal squatters. Authority officials said that during the last month, about 56,885 square meters of land has been freed from illegal colonisers which is valued in the market for approximately Rs 236.80 crores.

The campaign was conducted by Noida Authority in villages including Salarpur, Sorkha Zahidabad, and others.