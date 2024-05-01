Noida Authority frees 12,500 sq m of land worth over Rs 80 crore

Noida: The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) has managed to free over 12,000 square meters of land worth over Rs 80 crore from two separate work circle areas along with registering FIR against the encroachers, disclosed officials As per officials, the drive was carried out in village Parthla near Sector 119 and Basai near Sector 68 of Noida. “In Parthla village the colonisers had illegally done construction work on the land along bank of river Hindon. The construction was razed by bulldozers and land was made free from the encroachment,” stated Lokesh M, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida Authority.

A total of 8,000 square meters of land worth Rs 48 crore has been made free during the anti-encroachment drives. The officer further said that under the drive carried out in Basai village, the authority teams managed to vacate 4,500 square meters of land worth Rs 34 crore. “Under the drive, the authority teams have vacated 12,500 square meters of land worth a total of Rs 82 crore."

“FIR will also be registered against the colonisers. Warnings have also been issued to them of strict actions if they are found doing illegal construction in the Noida Authority’s notified land,” the CEO added.

Similarly on Sunday, the authority’s team led by the officer on special duty, Mahendra Prasad, demolished the illegal structures in Bhangel area near Sector 104 freeing at least 30,000 square metres of land worth Rs 180 crores.

The authority also sealed illegal buildings being built in Maharishi Trust land, located in Sector 104 area.