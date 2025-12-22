Noida Authority fines 32 builders Rs 78 lakh for GRAP-IV violations

NOIDA: The Noida Authority has imposed penalties totalling Rs 78.25 lakh on 32 builder companies and individuals for violating the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV norms amid severe air pollution in the region.

The action followed inspections that revealed large-scale non-compliance with construction-related restrictions, despite the enforcement of the strictest anti-pollution measures under GRAP-IV.

Under Stage IV of GRAP, all construction activities are prohibited, and builders are required to adopt stringent dust-control measures, including covering construction material and ensuring regular water sprinkling. However, officials found that several construction sites continued operations and failed to adhere to the prescribed pollution-control guidelines.

Major developers penalised during the drive include NBCC India, RJ Group, Arihant One, La Residencia, Amrapali Leisure Valley, DV Project, KK Project, among others. NBCC India was imposed the highest penalty of Rs 10 lakh, while several other firms were fined Rs 5 lakh each. Smaller penalties were levied on additional violators across different sectors and villages in Greater Noida.

Greater Noida Authority chief executive officer N G Ravi Kumar has directed officials to strictly enforce GRAP-IV provisions and take firm action against violators. Acting on these instructions, inspection teams from the project department, led by additional chief executive officer Sumit Yadav, conducted extensive checks at construction sites across the area.

The authority has directed all defaulting companies and individuals to deposit the penalty amounts within the stipulated timeframe. Builders have also been instructed to immediately comply with pollution-control norms, including covering construction material and carrying out regular water sprinkling to prevent dust emissions.

“The authority is making all possible efforts to curb pollution and improve air quality in the region. Strict action, including heavy fines, will continue against those violating environmental norms,” ACEO Sumit Yadav said.