Noida Authority employees to start work at 6 am to escape day’s heat

Noida: Amid searing heat, the Noida Authority on Wednesday said the first shift of hundreds of its employees in departments engaged in outdoor work will now begin at 6 am. The authority has also suggested changes in work timings for workers and labourers engaged in construction at private sites during the peak summer season. In view of the increase in temperature, the working hours for employees engaged in development and maintenance work of civil, water, garden and electricity departments will be from 6 am to 10 am, and 4 pm to 8 pm, the Noida Authority said in a statement. “The working hours for the sanitation workers... in the Public Health Department will be from 6 am to 12 pm,” it said. It also suggested similar changes in work timings for employees and labourers working on builder projects and other private construction work under the authority area. The Noida Authority further said it is building a night shelter with a capacity of 50 to 60 people at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A to protect the destitute from the heat.