Noida Authority disburses Rs 4,372 cr for airport proj

NOIDA: With the inauguration of Noida International Airport slated for the end of October, the Noida Authority has confirmed releasing Rs 4,372 crores as its share for the project.

The airport is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30, 2025. Officials said preparations are in full swing to meet the deadline for the first phase of this ambitious infrastructure venture.

Holding a 37.5 per cent stake in the joint venture company overseeing the airport’s construction, the Noida Authority has been actively disbursing funds to ensure timely completion.

According to official figures, the Authority has contributed ₹4,372.25 crore by March 31, 2025. This financial support spans multiple fiscal years, including ₹330 crore in 2017-18, ₹739.50 crore in 2018-19, with substantial allocations continuing through 2024-25. For the current fiscal year alone, ₹1,315.68 crore has been sanctioned, of which ₹450 crore has already been released for land acquisition and development works.

The airport’s expansion is progressing rapidly into Phases 2 and 3, involving the acquisition of over 1,888 hectares of land across 14 villages. Total compensation is estimated at ₹8,691.19 crore, of which ₹3,259.20 crore is the Noida Authority’s responsibility under the joint agreement. Farmers of all 14 villages have given 100 per cent consent, signalling smooth progress.

Construction of the second runway is set to commence soon. Global aviation component manufacturers are being invited to establish operations on 750 acres dedicated to the aviation sector. Two additional runways and infrastructure for aircraft engine manufacturing are planned on 2,053 hectares in Phase 3.

The airport will feature crossing and service runways, with 27 aircraft stands already constructed, including two for cargo. With India’s aircraft fleet expected to grow from 700 to over 1,800 by 2025, Noida International Airport is set to become a major hub for aviation in the country.