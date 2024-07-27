Noida Authority demolishes illegal structures

Noida: The Noida Authority has intensified its crackdown on land mafias by taking significant action in the notified areas, specifically targeting unauthorised constructions.

On Friday, a team demolished illegal structures in Sadarpur with bulldozers. The operation resulted in vacating approximately 3000 square meters of land, with its value estimated to be around 15 crore. “The demolition drive was carried out under the directions of the CEO, demonstrating the Authority’s steadfast commitment to eradicating illegal encroachments,” said a senior officer.

The drive was carried out in work circle 3, illegal encroachments on authority land in Sadarpur were demolished in the presence of a substantial police force. This area’s market value is pegged at around 15 crore, underscoring the significance of this initiative, the officer claimed.

Lokesh M., CEO of Noida Authority, has issued firm directives to ensure that any illegal construction or encroachment identified should be removed immediately to safeguard public assets and maintain order.

Noida Authority officers have warned the public against investing in colonies developed on illegally occupied land. They advise those who have bought plots in these areas to quickly obtain registry documents from the coloniser and file a police complaint. Providing a copy to the authority will support legal action.