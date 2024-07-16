Noida Authority CEO hits the streets to inspect cleanliness

Noida: Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lokesh M, on Monday morning, took to the streets to inspect the arrangements made to combat the issue of water-logging and cleanliness.



The CEO encountered negligence in maintaining cleanliness which resulted in his directive to slap a fine of Rs 5 lakh on private contractor M/s Lion Services, particularly for the conditions found under the metro stations of Sectors 15 and 16.

The CEO found heaps of garbage and filth in near sector 16 metro station and the car market which prompted the actions. He ordered the deduction of the salary for the supervisor responsible for labor supply and issued an enquiry against the health inspector. Additionally, a warning was given to the project engineer, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness and order in these critical areas.

During the visit, he directed the concerned authorities to repair damaged footpaths at the Noida sector 16 and 15 metro stations, as well as in the Naya Bans village. It was also directed to lay tiles on previously unpacked portions of these areas. Furthermore, to address the issue of unsanctioned dwellings, he ordered the removal of slums situated on empty plots, emphasizing the need for cleaner and more regulated urban space.

In order to ensure sustained oversight and management of the area’s infrastructure and services, CEO Dr. Lokesh M appointed four nodal officers. These appointments included ACEO Sanjay Khatri for the MP-1 road and the stretch from Sector-94-126, from JP Flyover to Yamuna Pushta; OSD Mahendra Prasad for the DSC road from Ashok Nagar to the Sector-37 underpass; ACEO Vandana Tripathi for the MP-2 road; and ACEO Satish Pal for the MP-3 road. “This strategic allocation of responsibilities is intended to streamline efforts in dealing with infrastructural issues and ensuring effective governance to benefit the city’s residents and visitors,” said a senior Noida authority officer.