Noida Authority CEO convenes meeting to assess progress of city infra projects

Lokesh M, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority, convened a meeting with officials from the horticulture and civil departments to assess the progress of infrastructure and civil related projects throughout the city. During the meeting, the CEO directed officials to implement necessary changes in the construction of the central verges, footpaths, and other cement-sand related works.

According to officials, the meeting addressed the need to interconnect footpaths at intersections and junctions facilitating seamless pedestrian movement along roads. “Apart from this, the quality of curb stones being installed in

footpaths is usually of low standard in view of which the quality of curbstone should be enhanced,” a senior Noida Authority officer said.

“The directive also emphasised that height of footpaths should not exceed one foot and there should be space on the footpaths as per requirement. Ramps should also be made. The covers placed on drains at different places are not kept at the same level while at some places the drain remains broken, due to which drain water gets accumulated at that place. The

CEO has directed to fix these issues at the earliest so that people don’t face any inconvenience,” added the officer.

Furthermore, the CEO instructed all the deputy directors to oversee beautification efforts at all underpasses and other areas in their respective work circles. The areas where markings remain incomplete should undergo beautification, along with the completion of garden and civil works in those locations. The CEO called upon Additional CEOs to intensify cleanliness efforts in Noida, emphasising regular supervision of the cleaning system and issuing instructions to officers accordingly.