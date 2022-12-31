Noida Authority announces waiver on interest levied on pending water bills

Noida: Aiming to provide relief to residents, the Noida Authority, on Friday, has announced a waiver on interest levied on pending water bills.

Under the scheme, the authority is going to waive 40 per cent of interest on dues against the water bills in case a consumer come forward to clear the dues by January 31, 2023.

If customers pay after the due date, they would get a benefit of 30 per cent exemption if the payment is made up to February 28, 2023. Thereafter, the exemption of interest would be reduced to 20 per cent, in case a customer pays the dues up to March 31, 2023.

"The one-time settlement scheme would be exhausted automatically after the due date. Failing to pay the dues, they will have to pay the entire outstanding amount. The relief window will encourage consumers to clear their long pending water dues," a senior Noida authority officer said.

In addition to this, a 40% discount was also extended to all cases of constructions (whether permanent or under construction or date from residency certificate, whichever is earlier) which have used permanent water connections for the past five years from December 1, 2017.

Also, a 50% waiver was given to allottees of economically weaker sections (EWS), low income groups (LIG) and Shramik Kuni units on their pending water bills.