Noida: Authorities issue Holi guidelines, GNA makes special water arrangements

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration and police have released guidelines ahead of the Holi festival to be celebrated on March 25. These guidelines have been set keeping in mind the safety of people and the enforcement of model code of conduct, officials stated.



As per administration, organising Holi pool parties within residential societies is prohibited, and rain dance events require prior permission from authorities. With the strict implementation of the code of conduct, the police are adopting a vigilant approach.

“The administration is creating awareness among people to celebrate a safe Holi and cooperate with police and officials to maintain law and order during the enforcement of model code of conduct ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024,” a senior administrative official emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Authority has arranged special water supply services for Holi. The Authority will provide water thrice on the day of Holi on March 25, with scheduled timings from 7 am to 9:30 am, 12 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon, and 7 pm to 9 pm in the evening.

“Water will be supplied even under special circumstances if the concerned

officers allow it. For this, operators of all tankers have been instructed to remain vigilant. If there is any complaint or problem in water supply from the authority, then special mobile numbers have

also been issued for this,” Greater Noida Authority said in a statement.

Complaint can be lodged on these mobile numbers: 9811839456, 9760660027, 8171288359, 9871090100, 9873763995, 9899331572, 9654302913, 8285944937, 8377911380.