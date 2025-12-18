Noida Airport: Two police stns approved

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the construction of two new police stations near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. The stations will be designated as the International Terminal Police Station and the Domestic Terminal Police Station.

“The airport is in its final stage of construction, and once operational, it is expected to witness daily footfall of thousands of passengers, including a significant number of international travellers.

Ensuring the safety and security of passengers and the general public will be the police’s top priority,” said Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh

To provide seamless security and prevent any inconvenience to travellers, comprehensive arrangements are being made, including the establishment of two dedicated police stations near the airport, Singh added

The Domestic Terminal Police Station will have 35 sanctioned police personnel, while staffing for the International Terminal Police Station will also be provided.

Trained officers, around 100 in number, have already been prepared for deployment at these stations, which will be equipped with modern facilities and resources.

Soon after staffing, both stations will become fully operational.

In addition to the new police stations, four police outposts are being established in the airport vicinity to strengthen patrolling and rapid response.