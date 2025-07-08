Noida Airport to start domestic flights in Sept

Greater Noida: Following recently held review meeting with the three authorities - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority, the Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi announced that Noida International Airport will commence domestic flights and cargo operations in September 2025, followed by international flights in November 2025.

Previously scheduled openings for September 29, 2024, April 25, and June 30 were not achieved. Officials attributed these delays to delayed commencement of work due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The initial phase, launching this year, will accommodate 12 million passengers annually.

During his two-day visit to Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA for infrastructure review, Gupta said, “We have reviewed the progress of the airport and directed officials to fast-track all work. This airport will be completely ready by November and it will be the largest airport in Asia and the fourth largest in the world.”

The Jewar-based Noida airport development encompasses four phases with ₹29,650 crore investment. Phase one, requiring ₹10,056 crore, includes one runway and terminal building to serve 12 million passengers yearly. Gupta reviewed ₹45,148 crore projects, including Film City, Fintech City, and a semiconductor plant. He urged timely construction, investor support, and strict monitoring to boost job creation

and industrial growth.