Noida Airport to begin operations after Diwali

Noida: The long-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to become operational after Diwali, offering a festive season boost to travellers in the National Capital Region (NCR). The airport will be formally inaugurated on October 30, with commercial flight services expected to begin soon after, marking a major step in improving air connectivity in the region.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the airport would open by the end of October, with flights commencing within 45 days of the ceremony. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also assured that commercial services would start before the year’s end. The airport is being developed in four phases. The first phase, comprising a single runway and a passenger terminal with an annual capacity of 12 million passengers, has been completed. Final works, technical installations, and deep cleaning are underway. An extensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme is also being conducted to ensure smooth functioning once flights begin.

Officials said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would issue the aerodrome licence once construction and readiness checks are completed, paving the way for commercial services.

The runway, designed to CAT-III standards, will enable safe operations even in dense fog and low visibility, a key advantage for travellers in North India. IndiGo has been confirmed as the launch carrier, while Akasa Air has announced plans to operate both domestic and international flights. Talks with several global airlines are also in progress.

Originally slated to open in September 2024, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2050, the airport is planned to feature six runways, making it India’s largest aviation hub and enhancing both passenger and cargo operations. Once fully functional, the airport is expected to boost tourism, trade, and investment in Uttar Pradesh.