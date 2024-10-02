Noida Airport set for trial flight on November 30

Greater Noida: The under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, is set to achieve a significant milestone with its first trial flight scheduled for takeoff on November 30, 2024, three years after the foundation stone was laid.



The decision was made during a meeting between Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (YIAPL) and the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA). Following the trial, the airport is expected to commence commercial operations on April 17, said officials.

According to Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA, the trial period will continue until the start of commercial flights, and the airport’s construction is progressing rapidly.

“Airlines have already submitted applications for international destinations. But the approval of routes will depend on bilateral licencing agreements between the countries and airlines. The domestic allocation meeting with DGCA is scheduleded for the middle of this month. Slots will be determined then,” Singh said. He assured that at least one flight would depart for an international destination on the launch day.

The airport was initially planned to start operations by the end of September this year, with up to 65 daily flights, including 62 domestic routes, two international destinations, and a cargo flight. Discussions have been initiated with IATA for international slots and DGCA for domestic routes.

During the trial, various aircraft, including small Airbus A320s and A321s from the AAI and commercial planes from IndiGo and Akasa, will assess the runway at Noida International Airport, with potential flights to Dubai and Singapore on the first day of international operations.

The airport’s first phase is being built on 1,334 hectares, with rapid progress. Equipment installation for ATC, runway lights, and surveillance systems is nearly complete, and the Instrument Landing System (ILS) will be finished next week.

During trials, passengers will board planes after document verification and be seated alongside crew members. Airlines will land their planes multiple times, and AAI aircraft will also test the runway quality. The final operation date is expected in March, targeting April 17, though it may vary

by 8-10 days.