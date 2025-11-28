Noida Airport preps reviewed by UP CM

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of the upcoming Noida International Airport, reviewing progress ahead of its proposed inauguration later this month. The high-level visit comes as the state gears up to commence commercial flight operations by December 31.

The Chief Minister’s helicopter touched down at the airport at around 1:30 pm, where he, along with the Union Minister, examined ongoing work at the runway, passenger terminal and key airport facilities. Following the inspection, a review meeting was held with senior officials of the DGCA, BCAS, NIA and

Yamuna Authority.

Officials informed the ministers that the BCAS No Objection Certificate would be submitted by December 2, while the DGCA is expected to issue the aerodrome licence by December 4.

CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed Noida International Airport construction, directing officials to prioritise passenger safety and complete security and licensing for year- end operations.

He also visited Medanta Hospital, inaugurating the new facility and addressing officials and guests at the formal ceremony in Sector 50.