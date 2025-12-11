Noida Airport poised to be UP’s new growth hub

Noida: The Noida International Airport (NIA) is soon set to become a major economic centre for western Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the airport project is moving forward quickly and is expected to boost development, connectivity and job opportunities in the region.

YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the Chief Minister has been regularly reviewing the project to ensure that it is completed on time. Special programmes have also been launched to support Project Affected Families (PAF), especially the farmers and villagers who gave their land for the airport.

The airport is being built under the PPP model by Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd.(YIAPL )and Noida International Airport Ltd. NIAL, with support from more than 30 leading companies such as Tata Projects, Indian Oil and the Bird Group. So far, over 5,000 jobs have been created. Workers are also receiving government benefits including minimum wages, PF, ESI and gratuity.

To help local youth find jobs, more than 180 candidates have registered on the career portal. Around 300 young people attended three special job camps, and 24 of them were given offer letters. ITI Jewar has been upgraded to provide training in passenger handling, ramp operations and other airport-related skills. Of the 28 trainees who completed the courses, 24 have already been placed in jobs. Nearly 100 PAF youths have also received training in English and soft skills. All these programmes are being monitored by NIAL, YIAPL and the district administration.

Noida International Airport aims to operate as a modern, eco-friendly airport with a goal of achieving net zero emissions.

With an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers every year, the airport is expected to boost business, create new opportunities and become a major growth engine for western Uttar Pradesh.