Noida Airport: Over 55K sqm land allotment approved to house CISF

Noida: Allotment of over 55,000 sq metre land along the Yamuna Expressway has been approved for housing the Central Industrial Security Force personnel who will be tasked with the security of the upcoming Noida International Airport, according to an official statement.

The decision, among others, was approved by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) during its 76th board meeting on Monday. The approval has been done for allotment of the land to airport's concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, which has won the contract to develop the greenfield airport at Jewar, some 75 km off Delhi.

"The development work of the Noida International Airport project is being done by the concessionaire M/s Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, whose concession period is 40 years. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is under the Government of India, is responsible for security at all airports in the country. The CISF will also look after the security at the Jewar Airport," the YEIDA said in the statement.

"As per the airport's concession agreement, the consignee has to provide residential facilities to the security forces deployed for the security of the airport. In this regard, plot number GH-03A, Sector-22A of area 55219.178 square metres has been kept aside from e-auction for the residence of CISF and it has been decided to allot the land to concessionaire YIAPL under group housing category at a cost of 15 per cent in addition to the prevailing rate at the time of land allotment," it stated.

However, the YEIDA also made it clear that after allotment, the land will not be sold or sub-leased by the allottee and will not be used for any other purpose.