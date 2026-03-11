Noida Airport CEO meets Yogi & presents aerodrome licence

Lucknow: Noida International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Christoph Schnellmann, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday and presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Centre.

According to a state government statement, the delegation, led by Schnellmann, also briefed Adityanath about the project’s progress, its inauguration and the commencement of commercial flight operations.

The greenfield project at Jewar is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh government in a (Public-Private-Partnership) PPP model.

Following the issuance of the aerodrome licence, the process related to the airport’s inauguration and the commercial services will move forward, the statement said.

Officials informed the chief minister that the airport’s aerodrome security programme is currently under review by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Once the security clearance is granted, the airport management will coordinate with the concerned agencies to finalise the date for its formal inauguration and the launch of commercial operations.

The Noida International Airport, being developed in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, is a major greenfield project aimed at strengthening connectivity between the National Capital Region, western Uttar Pradesh and major cities across India and the world, the statement said.

The airport is being developed in four phases.