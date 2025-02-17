Noida Airport: Authorities push for wider rds

Noida: With the commencement of flight operations from the Noida International Airport under construction in Jewar, Greater Noida, vehicular traffic volume is expected to intensify. Without timely implementation of substantial measures by concerned authorities, airport-bound

travellers might encounter severe congestion.

According to police, Considering the anticipated vehicular pressure, Police Commissioner Gautam Buddha Nagar Laxmi Singh has written to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Vir Singh regarding the expansion of all link roads and thoroughfares surrounding Noida International Airport and Domestic Airport.

“The existing 6-lane Yamuna Expressway traversing Jewar Airport is slated for expansion to 8 lanes. The Noida International Domestic Airport construction in Commissioner Gautam Buddha Nagar Jewar is progressing swiftly, anticipated to be operational imminently. The airport development encompasses 2 phases” said a senior police officer.

Police said that Initially, the airport shall feature two runways, expanding to 5 runways in the subsequent phase.

The preliminary phase capacity is projected at 70 million, escalating to 225 million annually in the second phase.

“Airport operations shall facilitate increased movement of domestic and international travellers. Presently, diverse vehicular traffic continues to surge. The cargo terminal shall generate daily movement of thousands of vehicles via numerous routes connecting Noida International and Noida Domestic Airport. The Noida Expressway currently accommodates approximately 10 lakh vehicles daily,” the officer added.

These roads and link roads serve vehicles, individuals, labourers, farmers and goods transporters from numerous districts including Noida, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

“The Police Commissioner indicates escalating vehicular pressure on all airport-connecting roads. Consequently, road widening is crucial for ensuring smooth traffic flow and accessibility for both locals and visitors.

The matter awaits consideration following submission to the Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Development Authority,” the officer informed.