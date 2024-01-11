Noida again scores five-star ranking as garbage-free city

Noida: Similar to previous years, Noida continues to get five star ranking in Garbage Free City in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 announced on Thursday.



Interestingly, the smart city further managed to move up one notch for the first time getting the Water Plus certificate.

On Thursday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry uploaded the information about certificates given to cities regarding cleanliness on its portal under which Noida took a high leap.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M received the certificate and award. He said that for the past couple of years Noida authority had been trying to get the Water Plus Certificate which has finally arrived now.

“Till now Noida had the ODF++ certificate. Water Plus is a category above this. Noida has got Water Plus because of connecting the network of toilets and sewage lines which is first in Uttar Pradesh in the 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category,” said a senior Noida authority officer. The officer further said that the Noida city also received five star ranking in Garbage free city for collecting garbage from people’s homes, its segregation and management.

In the year 2018, Noida’s rank was 324, 150th rank in 2019 with a three star ranking in Garbage Free City category and ODF Plus in Open Defect Free City category.