Noida admin swings into action, seals 2 coaching centres

Noida: In the aftermath of Delhi’s tragic incident where three civil service aspirants died, the Noida district administration, police and fire department carried out intensive raids in all the private coaching centres of the district.



According to officials, the drives were carried out in Sector 62, 63, 66, 58, 18 and adjoining Sectors. The joint team includes the officials from Noida Authority’s Work Circle 4, Additional District Magistrate, and Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey.

“It was found that classes of numerous coaching centers were being held in the basements of these establishments. So far, the basements of two coaching centers have been sealed, while another coaching centre has been issued a stern warning. The basement was purportedly used as a conference hall where students were discovered studying during the raid. A relentless investigation campaign is still underway,” said CFO Choubey.

Officials said that the basements from where these coaching centers were operating were marked for parking. Moreover, they failed to even get the fire NOC. The coaching centers that have been sealed are FIITJEE and Aakash Coaching Institute in sector 62 of Noida. Along with this, Unacademy coaching institute has been served with a warning.

Similar raids were performed by officials in adjoining Ghaziabad district’s RajNagar District Center, NavYug Market, Sihani gate, Mohan nagar, Sahibabad area and other areas.