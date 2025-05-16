Noida admin seals 12 builders’ offices

Greater Noida: In a bid to act strictly against defaulting real-estate builders, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has sealed the premises of twelve builders, collectively owing dues exceeding Rs 100 crore to UPRERA.

Among these builders include the office of Antriksh Engineers and Elegant Infracon builder situated in Greater Noida West, Elegant Infracon builder has outstanding dues of Rs 15.01 crore. Antriksh Engineers builder had dues of Rs 4.24 crore, said officials.

“Despite multiple notices, these builders remained non-compliant. The district administration has undertaken substantial action against twelve builders within a fortnight for defaulting on buyers’ payments. Their offices have been sealed, and further actions are underway,” said Dadri’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Anuj Nehra.

The district administration affirms that offices and property of other builders owing debts to the government shall be sealed. In Dadri tehsil alone, more than hundred builders have been identified owing more than Rs 500 crore cumulatively.

The other builders include Ansal builders, Uttam builders and Rudra builders. The sealed premises include Ansal Hitech Township with dues worth Rs 26.18 crore, Rudra Buildwell Project with Rs 32.32 crore, Uttam Steels and Associates with Rs 56.80 crore, Antriksh Engineers with Rs 4.24 crore, Elegant Infracon with Rs 15.01 crore. UP RERA data shows over 2,700 recovery certificates issued, with poor recovery, especially for 330 RCs linked to Delhi-based projects. Officials blame jurisdictional issues and lack of coordination between state authorities

for the delays.