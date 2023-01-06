Noida: Accused escapes from police custody, six policemen suspended

noida: Six policemen, including a police station in-charge and two sub-inspectors, have been suspended by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh, after an accused who was wanted in a case of loot escaped from police custody, officials said on Thursday.



As per the police, an FIR has also been registered against these six cops for laxity in duty. These cops include the police station in charge, two sub-inspectors, two constables and a woman constable. All these cops have been booked for negligence and a departmental enquiry has been set up against them, said Saad Miyan Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

The officer informed that an accused, Rajeev, a resident of Khedi village in Greater Noida, was arrested in connection with incident loot involving cash worth over a lakh rupee from a collection agent of an Airtel distributorship in 2016. He was brought to the Ecotech 3 police station on Wednesday but he managed to escape despite the presence of police officials.

“Police had detained the accused after a local court issued non-bailable warrants against him in connection with the loot case. He was arrested on Wednesday and brought to Ecotech-III police station by cops. Even after several policemen were present, the accused managed to escape from the police station,” Khan added.

Police said that an FIR has been registered against the responsible cops while enquiry has been set up against them.

“Teams have been formed to nab the accused who is absconding at the moment,” the officer said.