Noida: 7 arrested for betting on IPL games

Noida: The Noida Police on Thursday said they have arrested seven men for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

They were held from a house in Gijhod village, under Sector 24 police Station limits, after they were found betting on the Mumbai Indians versus Lucknow Super Giants game on Wednesday, the police said.

“On the basis of a tip-off, information was collected through beat policing, manual intelligence and electronic surveillance about betting in the ongoing IPL’s match between Mumbai and Lucknow on Wednesday. The accused were placing bets on the win and loss of the teams and were arrested,” a police spokesperson said.

Those held have been identified as Sachin, Aditya, Nitish Jain, Jaidev Pandey, Prabhakar Pandey, Pandey Kumar, Indu Kumar, and Abhinav. The house from where they were arrested belongs to Sachin, police said. Police said during interrogation, the accused confessed they used to bet online on the ongoing IPL matches. Fifteen mobile phones, four laptops, registers, diaries, and Rs 4 lakh in cash were seized from their possession at the time of the arrest, police said.