Noida: 62-yr-old man arrested for sexual assault of 7-yr-old girl

Noida: A 62-year-old man has been arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl inside his shop under phase-II police station jurisdiction of Noida, said police officials on Thursday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Mohd Raees Khan. On November 13, the young girl was enticed by the accused to his shop with the promise of sweets.

He purportedly sexually assaulted her. The victim returned home and disclosed the harrowing experience to her parents.

“Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under BNS section 74 (assault or criminal force on woman) and sections 7/8 of POCSO act. The accused has been arrested from labour chowk in sector 110 of Noida and sent to the jail. The victim underwent medical examination and further investigation is underway” said Vidhyanchal Tiwari, SHO, Phase-II. Police said that the victim’s parents are daily wager.