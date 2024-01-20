Noida: 32-year-old man shot dead in car in broad daylight

Noida: A 32-year old man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in broad daylight in Sector 104 under Sector 39 police station area of Noida on Friday.



The deceased, a gym enthusiast, was sitting in his car and taking diet after finishing exercise at the gym when he was attacked.

According to police, the information of crime was received around 2:30 pm and a police team rushed to the spot. “Upon reaching the spot, police found a man lying dead on the driver’s seat of a car with bullet wounds. He was taken

to hospital and was confirmed dead,” said Harish Chander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

The senior cop further informed that the man was identified as Suraj Maan, a native of Delhi who was currently living in Lotus Panache society in Sector 110 of Noida. He worked as cabin crew in an airline and used to go to Anytime Fitness Gym in Sector 104.

An eye witness said three unidentified bike-borne assailants shot the victim just as he reached his car in the parking lot near the marketplace. “After finishing exercise, he used to come to his car and take his diet daily. On Friday afternoon, he was having protein shake and eating bananas when three men on a motorcycle came and attacked him,” said Mustafa, an eyewitness.

“One of them fired in the air while the other opened indiscriminate fire at him when he was sitting in the car. Before we could understand anything, the assailants fled away brandishing guns. The man was shot multiple times in the chest. We called the police but they came around 25 minutes late,” Mustafa added.

A senior police officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that prima facie it appears that the man was

killed following an old rivalry. However, police filed a case on the basis of a complaint received from his wife and are investigating from all

possible angles. He is survived by his wife and a 4-year old daughter.