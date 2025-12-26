Noida: 2 men get 20 yrs for gang rape

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Court on Thursday has sentenced two men to 20 years rigorous imprisonment each for gang-raping a young woman on the pretext of getting her a job. The court also imposed fines of Rs 2.95 lakh on one and ₹2 lakh on the other convict, with 80 per cent of the fine amount to be given to the victim as compensation.

According to prosecution, the case dates back to April 2017 when the victim visited a commercial building in Sector-64, Noida, seeking job.

“The two convicts posing as property dealers, offered her a job as a computer operator. After working for about 15 days, she quit and demanded her salary. She was then called to the office, given food and coffee, and soon lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she found herself naked, with both the men drinking alcohol in the room. She was gang-raped by both men who also shot a video” the prosecution informed.

She further alleged that the convicts repeatedly raped her between 2017 and 2020, using the threat of the obscene video to continue intimidating and sexually exploiting her. In the meantime, she got married and confided in her husband after marriage, who supported her in seeking justice.

Despite initial inaction by the police, an FIR was eventually registered on the court's orders. Mobile data evidence played a crucial role in confirming the allegations, leading to the filing of a charge sheet and subsequent trial. Phase 3 police diligently handled the case, leading to conviction and sentencing of both accused. The court emphasised the lasting trauma of rape and hailed the verdict as a strong message against sexual predators.