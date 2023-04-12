Noida: 2 held over dubbed Ramayana video in resto-bar

New Delhi: The co-owner of a restro-bar and its manager were arrested here on Monday after a purportedly dubbed video of TV serial Ramayana was played on a big screen inside the facility, officials said.

The police took the action after short clips of the dubbed video of the serial surfaced on social media, with several internet users expressing anguish over it.

The police had lodged an FIR on its own.

The purported video showed the characters of Lord Ram and demon king Ravana with modern music playing in the backdrop, which apparently offended certain social media users. Those held include co-owner Manak Agarwal and manager Abhishek Soni while the DJ is currently in Chennai, the officer said.