Noida: 2 booked for blackmailing, extorting a man

Noida: Noida police has booked two persons for allegedly extorting over Rs 3 lakh from a resident of Noida by blackmailing with his obscene video. The victim, a resident of a high-rise residential complex in Noida's Sector 50, alleged that he had received a video call from an unknown number which landed him into



the trap.

The FIR which has been registered at Sector 49 police station mentioned that

Rs 3,28,000 has been extorted from the victim. The complaint mentions that the victim had received a video call on his mobile from an unknown number. As soon as the call was picked up, the girl on the other side started taking off her clothes. The video call of less than a minute duration was recorded by the fraudsters till the victim was caught in the trap.

Soon after the call ended, the victim started receiving calls from unidentified numbers in which the girl seen in the video demanded money from the victim while threatening to broadcast the video on internet.

The victim blocked the concerned number and deleted the video. On December 5, a person named Ram Pandey called up the victim and claiming himself to be an employee of the CBI Cyber Cell informed about the girl registering a case in this matter. Pandey extended help to victim and provided him a number which he told is an employee with YouTube and would help him to delete the video.

When the victim called on the number, the accused demanded Rs 20,500 from the victim. Once the money was paid, the demand of the fraudsters increased and the accused collected a total of Rs 3,28,000 from the victim. When more money was demanded, the victim realised that he had been cheated and complained about the matter to the concerned police station.

Rita Yadav, in-charge of cyber cell said that this type of incident is done by the fraudsters of Mewat gang. "The matter is being investigated on the basis of the complaint," she said. The officer urged people not to receive any call from unknown numbers if a girl calls at night. On the pretext of recorded videos the fraudsters execute the incident of cheating. Due to the fear of defamation, people are afraid to even complain about it.