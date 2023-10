A: A total of 171 violations under GRAP provisions

have been recorded in Noida since October 1 for which penalties worth Rs 43 lakh were issued, the local authority said on Wednesday, as concerns regarding air pollution grew in the national capital region. The figures were shared during a review meeting called by Noida Authority’s Chief

Executive Officer Lokesh M to discuss the compliance of orders issued in the previous meeting. The senior IAS officer also stressed “zero tolerance” for dust and garbage in the city during Wednesday’s meeting, in which activities of all work circles and the public health

department were reviewed in the presence of the additional CEOs of the authority. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe. These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffi c diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust