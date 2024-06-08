Noida: 15 children rescued by AHTU

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate has rescued fifteen children who were engaged in works at eateries, furniture shops, hotels, etc on Thursday in a drive against child labour, said police authorities.



Under the directive of Police Commissioner Gautam Budh Nagar Laxmi Singh, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) collaborated with NGOs Sahyog (Care For You) and Young India to conduct a rescue operation.

Led by the Women and Child Protection team, 15 children were rescued from child labor in various establishments across Noida.

Families were counseled on the importance of education for their children’s future, with plans underway to provide free schooling for all rescued children.