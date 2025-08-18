Noida: 12-year-old girl injured as stone falls from 25th floor of under-construction tower

Noida: A 12-year-old girl was injured after a stone fell on her from the 25th floor of an under-construction building at Amrapali Platinum Society in Noida’s Sector 119 on Saturday. Police said an FIR has been registered against officials of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd., which is overseeing the project, as well as the construction company involved.

The incident took place around 10:30 am while the girl was returning home from her tuition class. Her father, Sunil Kumar, said she was passing by Tower A when a stone from the ongoing construction feall directly on her head. Residents rushed to her aid and informed the family, after which she was taken to the nearest hospital and given stitches.

Kumar lodged a complaint at Sector-113 police station, alleging negligence by NBCC. He claimed the corporation had failed to install guardrails or safety nets around the building and that the gate near the construction site had been left open, allowing residents to pass through without any warning of danger.

He also criticised the apartment owners’ association for not enforcing adequate safety measures, despite previous accidents at the site. According to him, this was not the first such incident, but no corrective action had been taken earlier.

Police said an FIR has been filed under Section 125B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety. An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, residents of the society have demanded strict safety measures at the construction site to prevent

further accidents.