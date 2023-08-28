Noble cause: With NGO’s help, Noida to educate street kids

Noida: In a noble cause, the Noida Authority has corroborated with an Non-governmental organisation (NGO) to educate children found begging on the streets. As per officials, the Authority is aiming to put a stop to children begging at road crossings and traffic signals.



“Educating them will be a smart change for them as it will lead to a better life ahead. We will soon conduct a survey and identify the spots where children gather to beg. Based on the report, the Authority will arrange shelters for them in their respective areas and arrange for food and education,” said Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M. He said that similar exercises will be conducted at the construction sites to identify children of labourers who are cut off from education.

