No weather alert issued for Delhi as max temp settles at 36.1 deg C

NEW DELHI: With no weather alert issued, the national capital on Tuesday was in the ‘green’ in the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s colour-coded weather alert system.

The maximum temperature settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below the normal, according to the weather department.

Delhi is in the green, which, according to the IMD colour code, indicates no weather warning.

However, earlier in the day, the city was placed under a yellow alert.

Throughout Tuesday, the city experienced mostly cloudy skies, and the relative humidity stood at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, with a forecast of rain and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, after briefly slipping into the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, Delhi’s air quality returned to ‘satisfactory’ on Tuesday, with an AQI of 95 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The capital’s air had been satisfactory for five consecutive days before deteriorating slightly to moderate on Monday. It improved again on Tuesday. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.