No water supply in parts of west Delhi on October 1, 2

New Delhi:Water supply will be affected in parts of west Delhi for 16 hours on October 1 and 2, an official statement of the Delhi Jal Board said.



The affected areas include Varun Niketan, Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Rani Bagh, Moti Nagar, Shanta Puri Tagore Garden, Tilak Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar and adjoining areas, it said.

“Due to major repair work in the 1100 mm dia header line feeding to 1100 mm dia West Delhi Main and 1200 mm dia Pitampura Main inside plant premises of Water Treatment Plant Haiderpur Ph-l, the water supply in the affected areas shall not be available or available at low pressure from the morning of October 1 (10 am) to October 2 (2 am), i.e., for 16 hours,” the statement said.

The DJB has advised residents of the affected areas to make judicious use of water and store an adequate amount in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period.

Water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room, it said.