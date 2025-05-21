No water supply in parts of central, south Delhi today

NEW DELHI: There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital on Thursday due to drain repair work, the Delhi Jal Board has said.

According to a statement it issued Wednesday, Rajghat, Wazirabad, Signature Bridge, LNJP Hospital, World Health Organization, Indraprastha Estate, Bhairon Marg, Delhi Zoo, Greater Kailash, and adjoining areas will have no morning and evening water supply on May 22.

