No Tiranga Yatra this Sunday

New Delhi: In a sudden shift, the Delhi government has called off the much-anticipated Tiranga Yatra that was scheduled for Sunday at Kartavya Path. The event, which aimed to show solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces, had been promoted heavily, with appeals for mass participation from various citizen groups and organisations. However, officials have offered no explanation for its cancellation.

The decision comes amid a wave of patriotic demonstrations in the capital. Earlier this week, traders from Sadar Bazar staged a Tiranga march, denouncing Pakistan and voicing support for the Indian Army following ‘Operation Sindoor’. The Congress party also held a “Jai Hind Yatra” at Jantar Mantar, applauding the military’s courage and service.

With the Tiranga Yatra no longer on the agenda, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pivoted towards strengthening Delhi’s preparedness for emergencies. She recently presided over a high-level review meeting, instructing various departments to coordinate efforts to ensure the city is ready to face any potential crisis.

The Health Department has been asked to maintain full stocks of essential medicines and ensure uninterrupted power supply to intensive care units. Simultaneously, the Power Department is on high alert to provide electricity backups for emergency services. The Delhi Jal Board is working to secure water infrastructure, and the Revenue Department has mobilised District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to prepare shelters and evacuation sites.

Security of critical infrastructure is also under review, with the Police and Home Departments focusing on maintaining law and order. The Food and Civil Supplies Department is keeping a close watch on ration shop inventories to prevent shortages.

In logistical terms, the Public Works Department has placed infrastructure repair teams on standby, while the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are finalising evacuation procedures, complete with route maps and standard operating protocols. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been identified as temporary shelters if necessary. The Delhi Fire Department remains on standby for rapid deployment.