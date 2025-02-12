No tax hike, higher allocation for education, healthcare likely in MCD Budget: Sources

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is unlikely to impose tax hikes in its upcoming budget and will prioritise cleanliness, education, and healthcare, sources in the civic body said on Tuesday.

The MCD budget 2025-26 will be presented on Thursday by Commissioner Ashwani Kumar in a special House session. The budget is expected to increase total outlay from

last year’s Rs 16,683 crore, source said.

According to them, the special budget is likely to allocate nearly Rs 4,900 crore for sanitation, up from Rs 4,305 crore, and education around Rs 1,660 crore, up from Rs 1,645 in the previous budget last year.

More than Rs 1,830 crore may be allotted to health and medical relief, up from Rs 1,814 crore in the previous budget, while Rs 393.2 crore is likely to be set aside for horticulture.

Sources said that there won’t be any increments or additional taxes. The civic body had sought approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to allow the commissioner to present the budget in the absence of a standing committee.

While the Election Commission had initially withheld clearance due to the model code of conduct, the LG has now given his green light to the proposal.

Traditionally, the MCD budget is presented by the Standing Committee by January 30, allowing opposition parties and councillors time for discussion.

However, delays in forming the committee and the enforcement of the model code of conduct led to disruptions.

A total of 22 MCD councillors contested the Delhi Assembly elections. Of the 48 winning BJP candidates, eight were sitting councillors, including Ravinder Negi (Patparganj), Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh) and Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash). Three AAP councillors —Punardeep Sawhney (Chandni Chowk), Prem Chauhan (Deoli)and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (Matia Mahal) — also secured assembly seats. With agency inputs