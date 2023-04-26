No suspicious object found, say Delhi cops

No suspicious object was found during an intensive search on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, after reviewing the situation, said the bomb threat was received on the official email-id of the school administration and the police were informed around 8 am.

Local police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and a SWAT team were immediately sent to the spot, he said.

“It was a challenge... All the buildings on the school premises were checked and no suspicious object was found. The situation is normal. We also searched the outline areas of the school premises,” the police officer added.

As the news of the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents gathered outside the school and took their children home.

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, officials said.

The Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice — in April this year and in November 2022.

The most recent threat to The Indian School was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a

hoax.